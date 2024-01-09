Celebrated Ghanaian highlife singer, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah narrowly escaped death after miraculously surviving a fatal accident on the Nkawkaw road.

The singer, who broke the news on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty, said they were four in the vehicle.

According to him, a large truck veered off its lane and started pulling his car, causing it to somersault several times.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, who uses the road frequently, expressed shock at the incident and attributed his survival to the work of God.

The musician who is receiving treatment at Nkawkaw Roman Hospital said he and three others including his son who were in the Grand Cherokee Jeep escaped death by a whisker.

The singer revealed that, even the police were shocked to see him alive when they arrived at the scene with a towing car to retrieve the damaged vehicle.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, who initially thought he was fine said he now feels pains particularly in his head.

He thanked his fans across the world for the love following the fatal accident.

