Ghanaian chef, Razak-Abdul Failatu has revealed the conclusion date for her attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon.

Chef Failatu commenced her ambitious cooking marathon on the eve of New Year 2024.

Initially targeting a remarkable 120 hours to surpass the existing record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes, Chef Failatu extended her goal to 240 hours after Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe completed a 144-hour marathon, currently awaiting Guinness World Records validation.

Having surpassed 200 hours of cooking on Tuesday, January 9, Chef Failatu has now announced her decision to conclude the marathon at the 226-hour mark on Wednesday, January 10, precisely at 10:00 am, when she will turn off the gas stove in her kitchen.

Following this feat, a grand celebration will take place in the evening to honor Chef Failatu’s dedication and hard work.

