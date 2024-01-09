A video featuring Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon has taken social media by storm.

The chef was caught on camera dancing exuberantly after completing a remarkable 200 hours.

In the footage, Chef Failatu jubilantly exited her glass cubicle the moment the clock hit the 200-hour milestone, joining her enthusiastic supporters in a lively celebration.

The crowd, brimming with supporters, cheered her on and serenaded her with their rendition of the Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale’s SM Cultural Anthem, cleverly incorporating Chef Failatu’s name into the lyrics.

With fervor, the supporters sang along while Chef Failatu showcased impressive legwork moves, including the shaku shaku, and various other dance steps.

The atmosphere was electrifying, and the video has ignited excitement and admiration across various social media platforms.

Waa see energy 😂😭🤣 please tell her stop coz no one can break this record🥲🙏🧎#FAILCOOKATHON pic.twitter.com/77C7w6lZAG — Qwesi sefa (@qwesisefa87) January 9, 2024

