Despite Nana Kwame Bediako’s public denial of his interest in running for the presidency of the Republic of Ghana, credible sources reveal advanced plans to facilitate his political ambition.

A reliable insider, speaking on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that Bediako has long harboured and nurtured presidential aspirations, with the New Africa Convention serving as the opportune platform for his official declaration of intent.

The insider said the prominent speakers lined up for the New Africa Foundation’s program were a smokescreen, concealing the true purpose — the unveiling of Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, and the launch of his official campaign.

Another source hinted that the government saw through the charade and responded appropriately; otherwise, they could have taken everyone by surprise.

Cheddar, a self-proclaimed saviour of Africa, has exhibited signs of interest in the 2024 presidential election.

Launching ‘New Face’ signboards on key streets in Accra and articulating his vision for the country and the continent, Bediako’s actions speak louder than his denials.

While political discretion is expected, the contradiction between his aspirations and his disinterest in the presidency raises serious credibility concerns, particularly for someone aspiring to the highest office.

Bediako’s rhetoric centres on bringing salvation to Africa, emphasizing his noble purpose and visionary goals for Ghana and beyond.

However, the misrepresentation of motives and apparent contradiction in denying presidential ambitions while actively pursuing them call into question the transparency of his intentions and the honesty of his person.

Background

The Government of Ghana (GOG) revoked permission granted to the New Africa Foundation (NAF) for using the Black Star Square after discovering that NAF misrepresented its motives in the request.

NAF’s official correspondence to the Office of the President requesting to use the Black Start Square indicated that the venue was to host the Black Star Line Music and Arts Festival 2024 on January 7, 2023.

However, the government, through the Ministry of National Security, noted that the venue had been secured under false pretence by the New Africa Foundation, to host a political event.

Additionally, intelligence revealed plans by another group to violently disrupt NAF’s political event, prompting the revocation, according to the Ministry of Information.

In response, supporters of Nana Kwame Bediako and the New Africa Foundation thronged the Black Star Square, chanting patriotic songs and demanding access to the venue.

Bediako and NAF maintain that eminent speakers, including P.L.O. Lumumba, Peter Obi, Julius Malema, and Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, were only invited for a non-political discussion on “Igniting the voices of Africa” during the January 7 event, challenging the government’s narrative.