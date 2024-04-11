Ghanaian businessman and presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, says he dreams big to the extent that he sees himself as someone who will live behind a legacy that will keep his name in history for the next 500 years.

According to the leader of the New Force Movement, he will be one of the biggest industrialists in Africa.

Mr Bediako said that his focus has never been on making money, but rather on creating opportunities and building things.

Speaking on JoyFM on Wednesday, April 10, he said, “That’s where I see myself to be. I see myself to be one of the people to be talked about in the next 500 years. I know people don’t like to hear this fact but that is how confident I am, in who I am, what I can do and what I’m capable of doing.”

Mr Bediako further stated that a country’s resources must be processed and packaged in order to be traded on the global market.

He said this is essential for attracting foreign investment and bringing money into the country.

“Other people can start to bring their money constantly into your country and that is how the economy revolves and evolves.”

He pointed out that Africa is the only continent that has not yet fully embraced industrialisation.

According to him, African countries tend to rely on imported goods and services, rather than producing their own.

“Our clothes come from somewhere when it’s done. We might do the cotton but we are not the ones doing the textiles and clothes. We might plant the cocoa but we will not be the ones doing the chocolates,” he lamented.

MORE: