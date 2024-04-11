The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has made bold allegations, accusing President Akufo-Addo of orchestrating a lawsuit aimed at preventing him from signing the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill passed by parliament.

In an interview on Joy News’ PM Express, Asiedu Nketia claimed that the President’s reference to a lawsuit, even before it was filed, indicated a calculated effort to hinder the bill’s progress.

He argued that the President’s decision not to sign the bill citing the court case was merely an excuse, suggesting his involvement in the legal proceedings.

Asiedu Nketia further cast doubt on the independence of the plaintiff, private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky, insinuating that he had ties to the government.

Additionally, he pointed to Sky’s association with the Attorney-General’s chamber and Majority Leader’s office, alleging a conflict of interest in the lawsuit.

Despite the host’s scepticism regarding his claims, Asiedu Nketia stood by his assertions, asserting that he possessed evidence to support his allegations against Sky.

Expressing disappointment in the President’s directive to parliament not to transmit the bill, Asiedu Nketia argued that there was no legal basis for such a move.

He contended that the court injunction sought to block the President from signing the bill, not from receiving it, implying that the President’s refusal to receive it was unwarranted.

Asiedu Nketia accused President Akufo-Addo of lacking the courage to admit his reluctance to sign the bill outright, suggesting a hidden agenda behind his actions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is yet to address the case filed against the bill, adding further complexity to the ongoing legal and political debate surrounding LGBTQI+ rights in Ghana.

