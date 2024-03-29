Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar has termed the upcoming voter registration exercise ahead of this year’s elections as a revolution to turn the fortunes of the country around.

While urging the younger generation to take their destiny into their hands, he encouraged them to choose a generation of new and youthful leaders to steer the affairs of the country.

He rallied the youth to recognize the significance of voter registration, describing it as a revolutionary act.

“I know many of you might not take the voter registration but the youth have woken up. This is a revolution. There are 35-year-old presidents in other countries. And this is our time so let’s take the registration seriously,” he told the youth at the conference of teacher trainees in Koforidua.

Cheddar also encouraged the youth to be courageous in confronting life issues.

“You never know what God is going to ask you to do tomorrow, but when He does don’t disappoint Him. If you do then it means you are not courageous. I am like Superman and Batman when I apply courage. I want you to gather that courage before I leave her so you activate your courage and extract hope from this universe,” he urged.

As part of his tour of the Eastern region, Mr. Bediako will pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III.

