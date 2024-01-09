Some residents of New Juaben North and South constituencies are asking the President to dismiss the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi for ‘insulting’ the Eastern Regional Minister and the former constituency chairman for New Juaben North.

In a petition sighted by Joy News, the petitioners who are mainly party members and delegates in both New Juaben North and South want the president Akufo-Addo to crack the disciplinary whip on the MP who doubles as a deputy minister of trade and industries.

Michael Okyere Baafi, unprovoked, last Friday went berserk in his own radio station in Koforidua attacking the Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong and the former constituency chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang with uncouth words.

The MP, pouring the invectives in the Akan language describe the two party heavyweights as ” fooling too much” in the region.

A seeming frosty relationship between the MP, the Regional Minister and the former constituency chairman may have triggered the fomer’s action.

The MP, during the show accused the Minister and the former Chairman of working against his second term bid by allegedly supporting Yaa Ansaa Safori, a disqualified aspirant in the New Juaben South parliamentary contest.

Reacting to issues surrounding the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the region, Mr Okyere Baafi said the two gentlemen were working against him because they feel he also worked against Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang who resigned as constituency chairman and subsequently contested for the position of a regional chairman but lost.

“During the regional elections, people decided to support whoever they want. When you go for elections and lose, you don’t have to ae people for your loss. In your own constituency, New Juaben North, how many people voted for you” he quizzed.

When the host of the show asked if he felt people had ganged up against him, he mentioned the former constituency chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang who happens to be the nephew of Hackman Owusu Agyemang, the NPP Council of elders chairman and the Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong.

Both the Regional Minister and the MP have been cleared by the party to vie for the New Juaben North and South constituencies respectively.

Whilst Okyere Baafi runs unopposed after the party disqualified Yaa Ansaah Safori, Seth Kwame Acheampong will be contesting four other persons.

Find below the petition

PRESS RELEASE

Subject: Petition for the Removal of Michael Okyere Baafi: Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for New Juaben South

Your Excellency H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,

We, the undersigned residents of Koforidua, encompassing both New Juaben North and South, New Patriotic Party Delegates, and Members, respectfully present this press release urging the President prompt attention and action. We seek the removal of Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, due to his recent unethical conduct.

On Friday, January 5th, 2024, Mr. Baafi engaged in inappropriate behavior by insulting the Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong and Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyeman, the Former Constituency Chairman of New Juaben North, on his radio station Afeema Fm in Koforidua. This disrespectful act extends beyond a personal matter, as it directly undermines the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana, his Ministry the Trade and Industry, the entire Eastern Region, the New Juaben Traditional Council, New Juaben North and South, and the entire Koforidua.

In light of his unprofessional conduct, disrespect to authority, and disregard for the honorable office he holds as Deputy Minister, we firmly request Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi’s immediate removal from office since he personally has failed to resign from office honorably. Such behavior is incompatible with the standards expected from a public servant and reflects adversely on the government’s commitment to professionalism and respect for all citizens.

We trust in your commitment to upholding the principles of good governance and maintaining the dignity of public office. Your decisive action in this matter would not only restore confidence in leadership but also underscore the importance of accountability within our democratic system.

Thank you for your attention to this petition, and we remain hopeful for a swift and appropriate resolution.

Attached is the audio recording of his unethical conduct.

Sincerely,

Sign

Kankam Twumasi Daniel

Assemblyman Elect: Gyamfikrom Electoral Area

