The Chief of Senease and Kontihene of Berekum is inviting the owner of a goat farm facing evacuation due to an age-old custom to a meeting that will provide a possible solution to the problem.

JoyNews investigations point to an ultimatum which elapsed last year, ordering residents to remove all goats from the town.

CEO of Semanhyia Learning and Development Farm, Frederick Benneh says he has been given two weeks to relocate because the gods of Berekum forbid the rearing of goats in the town.

But the chief of the town says he is not aware of any such orders from the Traditional Council.

Osahene Asomah Agyemang Sabi says Semanhyia Farms should sit with Nananom to look at possible solutions.

