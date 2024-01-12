The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) is in the process of developing a comprehensive policy document to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country.

A draft is currently ready and waiting to be tabled before Cabinet for consideration and suggestions which when completed, is expected to ensure better conditions for the development and use of this innovative technology for the benefit of the citizens.

AI technology could help create many benefits such as improved healthcare, safe and clean transport, efficient manufacturing, and cheaper and more sustainable energy, when properly used.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known at the Annual New Year School and Conference in Accra last Wednesday.

She stated that, the draft policy was developed with a lot of consultation from stakeholders.

“I can happily announce that we have worked on a draft AI policy and ethical guidelines for the country and it is now going to Cabinet for consideration.

“It was developed with a lot of stakeholder consultations and we can clearly state that the inputs of all stakeholders were considered before the document was put together and so, we are optimistic that many of the concerns have been addressed in the draft,” the Minister added.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful explained that, AI could be linked to any technology with the tendency to be manipulated for good or bad.

“And so, AI is not the problem, rather the use of it and that is the reason why we are developing a policy to support and regulate the deployment of the technology. AI has been around for a while now; an aircraft being able to fly on autopilot is made possible by an AI technology,” she said.

“But we need to build the regulatory rules around the technology to ensure that everybody conforms; it is a concern that is resonating across the world and so, we are looking at AI for good,” she said, in response to a question on the role and risk of AI in promoting creativity.