The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture and Arts under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, has called for the protection of Ghanaian culture, books, and heritage in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to him, preserving the nation’s culture and traditional heritage is paramount to national growth and transformation.

Nana Owoahene said this while speaking at the launch of the 21st Ghana International Book Fair 2024, under the theme: “Books and Culture in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He further noted that, artificial intelligence is transforming everything that affects our lives and also fueling people’s anxiety and expectations about the future, thereby increasing our drive to explore more with technology.

He added that, taking advantage of artificial intelligence shouldn’t replace the mind of humans, but we should be creative and innovative to improve the capabilities that can unlock our true creative potential as people and as a country.

