The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nkwanta North in the Oti Region, William Kidinang Mawugma, has made a compelling case for the fair treatment and respectful language towards persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In a recent address, the DCE urged residents to refrain from using derogatory terms when referring to individuals with disabilities.

He said such language not only perpetuates negative stereotypes but also undermines the rights and dignity of PWDs.

According to the DCE, it is essential to treat all members of society with respect and dignity, regardless of their physical or mental abilities.

He highlighted the harmful effects of derogatory language, which can contribute to discrimination and marginalization of PWDs.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta North District Assembly has taken concrete steps to support PWDs, including the provision of refrigerators, sewing machines, iron sheets, cement, wheelchairs, and financial assistance.

These efforts are aimed at improving the living conditions and opportunities for PWDs in the district.