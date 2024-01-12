Ghanaian reggae/ dancehall artiste, Kojo Kurankye popularly as Ras Kuuku, has declared his support for independent presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Ras Kuuku said the head of the New Force movement has the potential to become a President of the Republic of Ghana someday.

However, he believes the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will win the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“I know if Cheddar stands for the election this year, he won’t win but I am for him. The next four years is when he has the chance. Everything is set and done for Mahama; everyone knows he is going to be the next President. Cheddar is the new face and we are willing to see what he would do for the youth,” Ras Kuku added.

Watch video below: