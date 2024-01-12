The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern caution to party members against engaging themselves in corrupt practices should the party be elected in this year’s election to govern the country.

Mr Mahama stressed that he would permit anti-corruption institutions to handle such individuals without any preferential treatment.

While touring the Volta Region, he specifically advised members of his party not to replicate the mistakes made by the current government in matters of corruption.

“But I must also caution our people that those of us who go into positions of authority, if you also abuse your trust, I’m not going to come and defend you. The anti-corruption institutions will deal with you as we are going to deal with members of this [NPP] government,” he said.

During his address to party executives and former government appointees in South Tongu on Thursday, January 11, Mr. Mahama urged them to maintain their focus on values of integrity and honesty in preparation for the upcoming 2024 elections.

He emphasised that these qualities are crucial for both winning and retaining power, asserting that the NDC must hold itself to the highest standards.

“We must look up. We must govern better when we come into office. We must fight corruption harder. We must be more transparent and accountable. We must, most of all ease the economic burden of the people as soon as possible. It will take some time but we must work at it,” Mr Mahama said.

“We must be modest, we must be humble, and we must not be arrogant. Some people when you appoint them, the arrogance of power begins to show.”

Mr Mahama pointed out that the 2024 elections will be a crucial test of the NDC’s credibility and integrity.

