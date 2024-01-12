Michael Jackson will be back on the big screen on April 18, 2025, with “Michael,” a biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring the late King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his first major role.

Lionsgate is releasing the movie domestically, while Universal is handling overseas distribution. The film will begin production on Jan. 22.

Produced by “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Graham King and scripted by John Logan, the official synopsis for the film reads: “‘Michael’ will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop.”

“The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Michael Jackson‘s estate, will also produce the film, which may influence the way that “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against the singer during his career and following his death.

Jackson has denied allegations of child sexual abuse and he was tried — and found not guilty — of child molestation in 2003. Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50 and always maintained his innocence.

Fuqua is coming off helming his third “Equalizer” entry starring Denzel Washington for Sony Pictures. His prior feature, the Will Smith slavery drama “Emancipation,” was released by Apple in 2022.

“Michael” is slotting into the date previously held by “The Exorcist: Deceiver,” which was removed from Universal’s upcoming theatrical schedule along with news that director David Gordon Green had exited the project.

The “Exorcist” sequel was originally slated for Apr. 18, 2025, but has been put on hold indefinitely as Universal and Blumhouse begin the search for a new director.