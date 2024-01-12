The current Member of Parliament for the Asante Akim Central Constituency, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, has refuted allegations made by Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party constituency secretary for Asante Akim Central.

Amakye had claimed that Antwi had a hand in the arrest of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Mr Nkansah was apprehended by the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, January 10, for allegedly disbursing funds to delegates ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Contrary to Amakye’s assertions that Mr Antwi reported Nkansah to the Special Prosecutor, Antwi denies any involvement in the arrest.

Dismissing the accusations, he alleged that there was a ploy to tarnish his political ambitions.

During an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Antwi stated, “I have no hands in his arrest; these are mere speculations targeted at giving my opponent a political advantage.”

Amakye also accused Antwi of personally distributing GH¢300 to delegates in the constituency during the Christmas period.

But Mr Anyimadu Antwi, in response, criticized Amakye for orchestrating a “hatred campaign” against him and clarified that he has no issues with Nkansah.

As of now, the party has approved 326 parliamentary aspirants for the January 27 primaries to select its parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs.

Out of the 373 aspirants who filed to contest the primaries, 29 are running unopposed, 11 were disqualified, 2 were referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), 2 withdrew, one submitted an incomplete form, and 2 did not attend vetting, leaving 326 qualified aspirants for the upcoming primaries.

