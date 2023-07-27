There is a new phenomenon emerging along the streets of Accra with prison inmates begging for alms.

The inmates are mostly brought out to weed under the supervision of prison officers.

But these inmates, according to Asante Akim Central MP, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, intermittently leave their work and ask motorists to give them money.

The lawmaker who doubles as the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs stated it is illegal and Ghanaians must not entertain it.

He opined that inmates are not supposed to beg in the first place and are not supposed to be handed over money, food or any item directly.

“If by someone’s own volition he wants to give anything, money, substance or material item, it should be the duty of the prison officers accompanying them to take on their behalf and not the inmates themselves,” he urged.

To him, the prison, which is a correctional Centre, reforms the individual and if such things get in the hands of others, they may be used to worsen their situations.

In an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com, Mr Antwi warned prison officers who look on for these to happen to revise their notes and responsibilities.

Again, he has called on the state to relook at the correctional centres in Ghana since inmates are to be reformed and given skills, especially the unskilled so they come out to fit properly in society.

