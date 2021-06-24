Nine persons have been arrested by the Airport police for persistent harassment of motorists along some traffic intersection within the Airport Division.

The Divisional Police commander for the Airport Division, Superintendent Bismark Agyapong, led a team of officers on Wednesday on the operation.

The operation targeted loitering youth at major traffic intersections, begging for alms.

A police sitrep said, “Sometimes these beggars become aggressive when drivers and other road users fail to give them alms and end up scratching their vehicles with metal objects, hence their arrest.”

The suspects whose ages range between 18 and 30 years were arrested around Shiashie, Standard Authority, N1-Dzorwulu traffic light, and Okponglo.

The suspects are in custody and those found culpable would be put before court soon.