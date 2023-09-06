Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has assured the public that her Ministry will soon remove all beggars and children from the streets.

The Minister, speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show, expressed worry about the increasing number of child beggars on the streets.

She was worried about the dangers involved with them being on the streets and promised her outfit would do all it could to send these people, most of whom are foreigners, back to their home country.

“It’s not good,” she commented on the influx of these people who accost drivers and pedestrians begging for food and money.

Madam Abudu, however, acknowledged the difficulties involved in ridding the streets off these people but hinted an inter-ministerial Committee meeting comprising her Ministry, Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministries together with other relevant stakeholders will be held to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Nonetheless, the Gender Ministry called on the police to do their job stressing “the law must bite”.

