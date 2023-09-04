The Parliamentary Adhoc Committee has said it has received a new tape in its probe into an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Dampare.

The Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, disclosed this while addressing the media on Monday.

The Abuakwa South MP said the new tape is perceived to be the original tape.

He, however, did not disclose the source of this new tape but said the Committee will have to listen to the new tape and compare it with what it had earlier.

He explained that, the outcome will inform the direction of the probe going forward.

Mr Atta-Akyea also revealed that, some senior police officers have also petitioned the Committee.

This development comes after Superintendent George Asare, one of the officers implicated in the tape appeared before the committee on Monday.

Just like the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, who testified before the committee last week, Supt Asare also indicated the tape had been doctored, stating there was an original tape.

Supt Asare among other things indicated that, the star witness, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu lied when he appeared before the Committee.

ALSO READ: