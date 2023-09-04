Superintendent George Asare, one of the senior police officers implicated in a leaked tape to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has accused the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, of inventing stories against him.

He admitted meeting Bugri Naabu and having his voice on the tape.

However, Supt. Asare said some of the statements attributed to him are inventions of Bugri Naabu and not directly from him.

The police officer also revealed that, the leaked tape was recorded from a meeting that took place on June 19, 2023, at Mr Naabu’s office.

He made these remarks when he appeared before the committee looking into the leaked video on Monday, September 4.

Supt Asare asserted that, he went to Mr Naabu’s office at his invitation after receiving information that the search for a new IGP was on, and Bugri Naabu asked him for recommendations.

He said he expressed certain opinions about the IGP to Bugri Naabu, adding that he had that conversation because they thought the latter was respectable.

Supt. Asare is the third witness to appear before the committee after Bugri Naabu, COP Alex Mensah, who was grilled for two days, and Supt. Emmanuel Gyebi.

COP Mensah alleged on Friday that the IGP, Dr Dampare, orchestrated the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

The committee has therefore hinted at plans to invite Dr Dampare, but a former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd.) has said the invitation will not be necessary.