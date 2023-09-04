Authorities at the Apenteng Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi have put on hold all activities that are not sanctioned by the University.

They have also commenced investigations to unravel the actual cause of the incident that led to the death of a third-year Mathematics student of the university, Prosper Owusu.

The Media Relations Coordinator for the University, David Owusu Antwi told Class FM that all activities not sanctioned by the university have been put on hold including hall processions.

He indicated that, the university did not sanction the activities that were being embarked on by the students and for that reason, management has commenced investigations to know the actual activities the students were embarking on.

The Mathematics student lost his life after his body became engulfed in flames during a traditional hall procession.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 27, 2023.

The student, succumbed to his injuries at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after the fire incident.

Known for his role as the ‘chief priest’ of the Opoku Ware Hall at the university, often led the traditional rites and rituals of the hall. However, a routine procession took a tragic turn during a recent event.

A video of the incident circulated on social media, captured the horrifying moment when the deceased was leading the hall members in their customary rituals.

The ceremony involved inscriptions written on the ground with fire. During the proceedings, Mr Owusu’s traditional priest apparel caught fire, quickly escalating the situation.

In the video, the deceased was trying to extinguish the flames by seeking the nearest source of water or an extinguisher at the scene. However, his efforts proved futile, and he suffered severe burns to his mid and upper body as a result.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention, but his condition worsened within a week leading to his death.