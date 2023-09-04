The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescheduled the reopening date for Form One students to Monday, September 25, 2023.

This follows proposals made after the release of a new academic calendar for basic schools and senior high schools by GES.

Earlier, the students were scheduled to reopen on September 18.

But a statement signed by the Acting Director of Schools and Instruction Division, Prince Agyemang-Duah, GES said, “By this letter, Regional Directors of Education are requested to communicate this information to all Head of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools to inform parents/guardians and students to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly.”

Background

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on February 8, 2023 released the 2023 academic calendar for all schools – Kindergarten, Primary, Junior High and Senior High and Senior Technical.

This was in a statement signed by Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy GES Director in Charge of Quality and Access, to all Regional Directors of Education.

It said this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would start in September 2023.