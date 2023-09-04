Superintendent George Asare, a senior police officer entangled in the alleged plot to remove Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has revealed startling information about the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee investigating the matter on Monday, Supt Asare disclosed that, Bugri Naabu suggested employing the services of three ‘mallams’ to aid in their mission to oust the IGP.

He indicated that, Bugri Naabu proposed a dual approach, both physical and spiritual measures to confront the IGP.

According to him, Bugri Naabu referenced past instances where he successfully secured spiritual assistance for individuals aspiring to higher positions in government.

Supt. Asare said he expressed his reservations about the idea of seeking spiritual intervention, but Bugri Naabu remained adamant about pursuing this cause of action.

“It was Chief Bugri Naabu who invited me to his office. I wasn’t lobbying for anybody. Chief Bugri Naabu made an emphatic statement about this thing, I want to quote him verbatim, but it will be difficult. All that he was trying to say was that, we have to fight it, both physically and spiritually. He gave examples of people that he helped fight for the positions spiritually. It was a private conversation, I don’t want to make it public here. But the spiritual one, he went further to show us places he can go” he explained.

Supt Asare said he told Mr. Naabu COP Alex Mensah wont approve of the spiritual intervention.

“I said that as for master [COP Alex Mensah] I don’t think he will buy into this idea of fighting this spiritually. He [Bugri Naabu] mentioned some Imams who can help him with prayers. Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that, he has to also see some ‘mallams’. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself that came forth with that suggestion,” he added.

Supt. Asare is certain the one who doctored the tape had ‘evil’ intentions because the part where he objected to the use of ‘mallams’ was edited out of the leaked audio.

“The one who doctored the tape meant something evil because this is a conversation we had,” he said.

