The third police officer, Superintendent George Asare, has appeared before the Parliamentary Committee over a leaked audio tape on the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Supt. Asare who made his appearance on Monday, September 4, 2023, revealed he suggested embattled Director of Operations, COP Alex Mensah, as a potential candidate for the IGP position.

The suggestion, according to him, was made to former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

This, he explained, was after the latter informed him about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s plans to look for a new IGP.

Supt. Asare said he recommended three Commissioners of Police (COPs), including Mr Alex Mesnah.

“I made three recommendations, including COP Alex Mensah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, and Christian Tetteh Yuhuno,” he said.

However, the police officer said his recommendation was not to lobby for anyone or influence the decision of the appointing authority; instead, it was a genuine opinion based on what was asked of him.