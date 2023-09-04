

One of the witnesses being probed for his role in the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Superintendent George Asare, has backed earlier testimonies that the leaked tape, which is central to the case has been doctored.

He said the tape as has been leaked to the public is incomplete and has been edited by the persons behind this act.

According to him, there are a lot of things that were said in the tape that have been cut out for purposes only known to the masterminds.

Also facing the Parliament committee probing the matter on Monday, September 4, Superintendent Asare insisted that the persons behind the leaked take will be known.

“Honourable chair in my earlier comments to the committee, it was clear that the tape is incomplete and whoever masterminded that tape which of course you will get to know by the close of day if not today, but I don’t know when the in-camera engagement will take place but before I sign out, you will understand everything.”

The Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, also made a similar case.

The officer who is also a lawyer and a Chartered Accountant, however, said the content of the tape had been doctored.

“I remember having a conversation with Bugri Naabu,” he confirmed.

“What I am saying is that this tape that was played today is an edited tape…the tape played today has so many things I don’t remember and there are things that were said that are not on the tape,” he added.

On July 25, the Speaker of Parliament named Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea as the chairperson of a seven-member ad-hoc committee to probe the recently leaked controversial audio in which voices are heard clandestinely plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police.

COP Alex Mensah before committee 1

The viral audio, which revealed a supposed conspiracy by a senior police officer and a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office, resulted in a debate on the floor of Parliament with the Minority calling for a forensic audit.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin proposed the setting up of the Special Committee.

Mr. Bagbin asked the committee to submit its report by September 10, 2023.