Superintendent George Asare has revealed that the son of former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu is his spiritual father.

Supt Asare, who is one of the senior police officers implicated in the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, revealed this when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Monday.

He gave the name of his spiritual father as Prophet Emmanuel Teye Bugri Naabu, explaining that it was through him that he met the former NPP Chairman.

“He is the direct son of Bugri Naabu, so he took me to his father’s office, and that was the first time I met him, and we were introduced to each other,” he said.

Detailing their relationship, Supt Asare said he had known Prophet Emmanuel for some time now, but they became close about two years ago.

“It was my friend who introduced him [Naabu] to me, and he mostly prays for me on the phone. I know he has a church, but I have never been there before,” he told the committee.

The police officer added, “ever since I came into contact with him, I have seen changes. He has given me some directions, and they have worked.”

