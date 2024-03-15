The Inspector General of Police has reiterated the readiness of the police and other security agencies to work with the Electoral Commission (EC) and all other stakeholders for peaceful polls in December this year.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare said the police will work with the EC to address all their security concerns before the polls.

“We’re here to listen to you to know the concerns that you have in the area of security ahead of the elections, so we position ourselves to resolve all of them.”

“Already, the national election security task force is working with all relevant stakeholders. We will continue to do more to ensure that our country remains peaceful before, during and after the polls.

“So we assure you that we will address all your security concerns ahead of the polls,” the IGP assured us during a meeting with the Election Management Body (EMB) at the EC headquarters on Thursday.

On her part, the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa commended the IGP and the Police leadership for their proactiveness towards the upcoming polls.

She said she is confident that the approach the police leadership has taken towards the election will help build confidence among all stakeholders.

