The surge in social media fraud has been a concern for many, as innocent members of the public lose money to unknown persons.

Members of Parliament continue to suffer, as innocent Ghanaians are coerced into parting with their money.

Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Joseph Kwame Kumah has cautioned the public against impersonation and fake job offers online.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the MP expressed concern about the high number of innocent people storming the offices of MPs demanding non-existent jobs.

He mentioned several reports of faceless individuals using the pictures of MPs to attract innocent persons on social media.

He pointed out that, no Member of Parliament contracts another person to recruit people through social media and charge them for employment opportunities.

Mr. Kumah therefore called on all Ghanaians, especially the security agencies, to be vigilant and help curb this menace.

