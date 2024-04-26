The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has urged Ghanaians to show a high sense of patriotism, maturity and love for humanity during the December 2024 general elections.

Addressing attendees at an election preparation event in Accra, organized by the Trades Union Congress under the theme “The role of workers and social partners in securing peaceful elections for national development,” the IGP disclosed the readiness of security agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

However, he said active participation and cooperation from citizens and all stakeholders are essential to enhance the electoral process.

Dr. Dampare expressed confidence that with collective effort and responsible conduct from all parties involved, the upcoming election could be a positive and fulfilling civic engagement for everyone involved.

“The security agencies are ready for the elections, ready to keep the peace, ready to secure the country and ready to ensure law and order. All that we have to do as citizens is to play our part, and all other stakeholders must do is play their part.

“And if we are to do three things right, we will see that playing our part is the easiest thing that we can do for our beloved country. And the three things stem from being matured; maturity across all ages is very necessary, patriotism; patriotism towards nation such that we put Ghana first and all other things secondary, and thirdly we need love for humanity,” the IGP said.

He stressed, “If we can operate on this principle, we will see that our duty in this whole election process is a simple civic process that is enjoyable”.

He further noted the National Election Command Centre has been operational at the Police headquarters over the last year, handling election-related matters and working with the national election security task force to ensure that elections in the country are smooth.

