The Management of the Apenteng Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has begun investigations into the tragic death of a third-year student of the Institution.

Prosper Owusu, a Mathematics student, reportedly died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was rushed for medical attention after sustaining an injury during some activities in his hall of residence.

A statement issued by the University, said Prosper, was among some students of the Opoku Ware II Hall, who were allegedly performing some activities on August 25, 2023.

Prosper got injured and was immediately sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

He was reported dead on September 1, 2023, the statement said.

The statement said the issues surrounding the incident at the hall were being investigated and that management would soon provide further updates.

The statement cautioned students to avoid activities that predispose them to risks and other dire consequences.

It also expressed the University’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, and friends of the late Prosper Owusu.

