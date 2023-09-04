Medeama SC has emerged as the winners of the Champions of Champions after beating Dreams FC at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday evening.

The Yellow and Mauves recorded a 2-1 win to lift the trophy.

Black Stars’ new boy, Jonathan Sowah justified his invitation to the Ghana national team for their upcoming matches by bagging all two goals to power Medeama to victory.

The in-form striker got the opening goal of the match to put the Ghana Premier League champions ahead in the 19th minute.

The 24-year-old doubled the advantage for Medeama with his second of the game after scoring a sumptuous goal from the edge of the box, which made the goalkeeper hapless.

Dreams got their consolation goal eleven minutes from full-time when Agyenim Boateng Mensah converted a penalty kick.

Medeama coach, Evans Adotey gave playing minutes to new players like Bernardinho Osah Tetteh and Emmanuel Cudjoe, amongst others.

⌚️FT’



Done and dusted… We are Champions of Champions



MED 2-1 DRE#Nevergiveup #MedeamaDreams pic.twitter.com/KnpGtlmlQt — Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) September 3, 2023

The Champions of Champions is a curtain raiser for the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season, which is kicking off in a fortnight.

The two teams continue to prepare towards their CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup matches.

It is a big boost for the striker who has been invited to play for Ghana in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).