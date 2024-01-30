Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu
Walewale Member of Parliament (MP) Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has secured an injunction against her contender, Dr Abdul-Karibu Tia Mahama after losing the seat in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Dr Mahama, a presidential staffer won the election on Saturday with 343 votes, while Madam Abudu who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection secured 334.

Other contestants, Tahir Sham-An polled 145 votes while Jangdow Mahama had 1 vote.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the first-time MP has filed an ex-parte motion in a Tamale High Court challenging the results.

She is seeking a restraining order against the winner from holding himself as the NPP parliamentary candidate-elect for the Walewale constituency.

The court has said that the order shall held for ten days where after the plaintiff/applicant may come on notice to the defendants.

