Two persons have reportedly died in a galamsey pit collapse in the Ashanti region while they were in the process of mining.

The incident is said to have occurred at Wrowroso in the Amansie Central District.

The deceased are both second-year Junior High School (JHS) pupils.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ correspondent, Isaac K Normanyo, indicates the JHS pupils who are with the Wrowroso D/A School died in the early hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The other, who is a student at Akrokerri Bawjiase, also died on Wednesday.

The chief of the area, in an interview, said the person believed to be in charge of the site has been arrested.

He explained that the rightful owner of the concession abandoned it, giving the miners the advantage of discreetly carrying out their illegal activities in spite of police efforts to curb illegal mining.

The Jacobu Police have been to the town to commence investigations with the bodies deposited at the morgue.