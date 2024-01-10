Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has assured he is doing well following his arrest by the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Nkansah who is a a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akyem Central was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon for sharing money to delegates.

The OSP’s action was allegedly based on a report made by the incumbent MP, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Nkansah said he is focused on winning the primaries set for January 27.

He wrote, I’m fine folks. We are winning AAC primaries on Jan 27. Afa.

Meanwhile, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi has denied any involvement in the arrest, stating he knows nothing about it.

ALSO READ:

Read the post below: