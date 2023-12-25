Some polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akim Central in the Ashanti region are calling for a change in their political leadership.

According to them, their current Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who has been in power for almost 16 years has failed them massively.

Speaking in an interview, the convenor of the group, Kwame Agyekum, said they believe a new leader can bring development to the area.

“Asante Akim Central needs a new leader. After 16 years of our current MP, this area cannot even boast of an Astroturf. In terms of development we are below standard, we need change,” he said.

Mr. Agyekum added that, a new leadership will surely bring employment to the youth of the area.

“Let’s give the other candidates an opportunity so they will create employment opportunities for the youth in Asante Akim Central,” he stated.

The current MP of the area, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, is the chairperson of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament.

4 dead, 5 injured after landguards clash with community members at Danchira