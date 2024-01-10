Asante Akim Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has denied any involvement in the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

Mr Nkansah who is Mr Antwi’s sole contender in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries was apprehended by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for allegedly disbursing money to delegates.

The OSP’s action on Wednesday, was allegedly based on a report made by Mr Anyimadu-Antwi.

The Constituency Secretary, Felix Amakye, claimed he was convinced the MP orchestrated the arrest following an earlier threat.

But Mr Anyimadu-Antwi has denied the accusation, stating he knows nothing about the arrest.

Responding to allegations of also sharing GH¢300 to delegates, the MP explained that, it is an annual act but he was not personally in charge of the disbursement, hence cannot disclose the exact amount.

“I have said that we all give Christmas presents, and I gave my constituents some presents and instead of giving them rice, oil, or something, I gave them money and this is something that I do every year.

“I won’t recall how much was given to the constituents because, sometimes, I give it to other executives who do the sharing,” he explained.

