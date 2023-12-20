Member of Parliament(MP) for the Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, says he has forgiven lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning over his comments against him over the anti-LGBTQI Bill.

Foh-Amoaning who is the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV) criticised the MP over the delayed passage of the Bill.

The lawyer asserted that, there was a deliberate attempt by Mr Antwi-Anyimadu who is the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to delay the Bill.

Reacting to the backlash, the MP stated he will not fault the legal prcatitioner.

This according to the Chairman is because he[Foh-Amoaning] is not a parliamentarian, hence not privy to what is accounting for the delay.

“He has every right to say that but he doesn’t know what is happening so I forgive him. I have not made any pronouncement that suggest I’m against this Bill but the challenge we are facing is just due to the lack of patience. He is not in our meetings so doesn’t know what is going on,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi further cautioned against politicising the Bill, stressing it will be difficult to reach a consensus.

Meanwhile, Foh-Amoaning has charged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which campaigned with the slogan ‘The battle is the Lord’s’ to lead the charge in championing the passage of the Bill.

He also called on political party leaders, including flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP), John Dramani Mahama and independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen to publicly declare their positions on the LGBTQ+ Bill.

