The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV), Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning has issued a stern warning to the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi for allegedly delaying the passage of the anti-LGBTQI Bill.

“Trust me, Anyimadu will pay the price for the position he has adopted” the renowned lawyer fumed.

Anyimadu-Antwi also the Member of Parliament for the Asante Akim Central has been criticised by sponsors of the Bill.

His absence in Parliament during the consideration stage of the Bill before its passage has been described as very deliberate.

Based on this backdrop, a livid Foh-Amoaning while addressing the media at the event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Coalition said the MP will face the consequences of his actions.

“So, for Anyimadu, who is the leader and an NPP member, to be saying that we will see, well, we will see where he himself will be by next year. We will see” he stressed.

Foh-Amoaning charged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which campaigned with the slogan ‘The battle is the Lord’s’ to lead the charge in championing the passage of the Bill.

He also called on political party leaders, including flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP), John Dramani Mahama and independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen to publicly declare their positions on the LGBTQ+ Bill.

Pentecostal and Charismatic Council backs anti-LGBTQI+ Bill

State your position on LGBTQ+: Hannah Bissiw to Bawumia

Vote against MPs who support LGBTQ – Charles Owusu