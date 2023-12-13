Former head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has urged Ghanaians to vote against any member of Parliament who supports the LGBTQ+ community.

In his view, a vote for such MPs is an endorsement of the abominable act which could potentially harm society.

“It is madness to think that one would choose to be gay or lesbian. Vote against anyone who supports it,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Mr. Owusu was also no happy with Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful’s plea on Parliament not to ban sex toys.

He said the Minister should bow down her head in shame stressing that, they won’t allow anyone to come and destroy the society.

Mr. Owusu argued that, even animals know the difference between male and female and won’t engage in same-sex relationships.

According to him, being gay or lesbian is intentional, and he stated that Ghana would not permit such behavior.

Meanwhile, Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), shared similar sentiments.

He expressed concern about the media hype given to LGBTQ+ issues in the country.

Mr. Adomako Baafi called for urgent action, emphasizing that propaganda and emotions should not drive the discourse.

“We have to get up and act fast because its effect is very bad,” he said.

The controversial LGBT Bill is a private member’s bill that was presented to Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. It is being spearheaded by eight MPs.

The proponents want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalised in the country.

