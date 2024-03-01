The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning has expressed readiness to meet Prof Audrey Gadzekpo in ocurt over the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

The legal practitioner has said the court will be provided with all the facts on why the Bill is important which will be thoroughly examined.

This according to him will leave no room for opponents to preach propaganda on the basis of human right.

“They say they are going to court, the law school is very close to Supreme Court, and we are waiting for Audrey Gadzekpo. In the Supreme Court, she won’t get the opportunity to preach propaganda, the court will examine the evidence, we will present graphic evidence, we will demonstrate the sexual activities they engage in.

“So, Audrey, get ready, we are going to expose all these things, don’t think you are coming to court to talk about human rights, civil rights, no. In the court of law, we will prove the facts and the court will see what you are doing to Ghanaian children,” he stated in an interview on Accra-based 3FM.

Professor Gadzepko, who is the Board Chair for the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana among others have vowed to seek redress in the Supreme Court if President Akufo-Addo assents the Bill into law.

Following the passage of the Bill by Parliament on Wednesday, they have argued the current state violates human rights.

If assented to by the President, the bill will impose sanctions on willful promotion and engagement in LGBTQ activities in the country.

The bill prescribes a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum of three years for individuals caught in the act of same-sex activities.

Despite the opposing views, lawyer Foh-Amoaning has said the bill is a step in the right direction.

“Once a society decides that this sort of behaviour is something we don’t like and therefore we are criminalizing it, you cannot promote it.

“Otherwise, you will be committing a crime, you are abetting, you are preparing, you are assisting, all of which are offences under the law,” he added.

