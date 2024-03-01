Executive Secretary for the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has expressed confidence President Nana Akufo-Addo will assent to the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

According to him, Akufo-Addo is a smart politician who will put the interest of the nation first.

“Well, the President is a very smart politician and what I’ve told everybody who’s asked me this question is, first of all there’s no President who has ascended the presidency of Ghana who has used the word of God more than this President.

“So, the point I’m trying to make is, with all that I know about the President, I know he will sign this bill,” he said in an interview on Accra-based 3FM.

The Bill passed on Wednesday by Parliament currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force but has been met with fierce criticisms amidst calls for Akufo-Addo for reject it.

The critics have argued the bill violates and infringes on fundamental human rights and have threatened to initiate legal action against it.

However, the legal practitioner has fought off the assertions, stating the bill will not criminalise individuals but provide care, treatment, and support.

“The focus of the Coalition is not to criminalize or dump people in prisons…those people who get caught in these challenges, we were very clear in our mind that what they needed was care treatment and support, and it’s in the bill.

“Sam George himself has been educated by relating with us. He has understood how false this whole human rights argument is, and when I listen to Audrey, she’s only talking standard LGBT template arguments. So, Sam probably then was not educated and he tells me that is the thing that pushed him and made him realize this is serious,” he added.

ALSO READ: