The Member of Parliament(MP) for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its alleged failure to protect experienced MPs.

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi expressed concern over the departure of 18 experienced MPs, including Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu from parliament.

The MP who is seeking re-election for a fifth term is currently engaged in a highly competitive race with the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

He has suggested that, the NPP should have emulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by protecting experienced members within the caucus.

“Once you stay in Parliament for long, you get to know the law. Look at what the NDC is doing, they protected all the good materials in the party and I thought that the NPP would follow or copy the example of the NDC but I am not seeing that here.

“We have a whole constituency secretary orchestrating a diabolic plan to remove a peaceful member of Parliament,” Mr Anyimadu-Antwi said on Citi FM.

Asked what the NPP should have done to protect experienced MPs, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi responded, “I think that as a democratic party what we can do is to have a very fair and transparent election and with that, the experienced ones will come back to Parliament.”

ALSO READ: