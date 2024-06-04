Ghanaian musician Mr Drew, known for his impressive blend of dance and vocal talent, recently responded to a fan’s high praise following his performance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

During the awards ceremony, Mr Drew delivered an energetic performance that featured stunning choreography, capturing the attention of the audience.

A fan, clearly impressed by the display, took to social media to commend Mr Drew, comparing his dancing abilities to those of the late Michael Jackson.

The fan’s tweet quickly gained attention, celebrating Mr Drew’s talent and likening his performance to the legendary ‘moonwalker’.

However, Mr Drew, known for his humility, responded to the tweet on the platform X with a modest reply: “This one di3 I beg you.”

Mr Drew’s refusal to accept the comparison reflects his grounded nature, despite his rising fame and recognition in the Ghanaian music scene.

