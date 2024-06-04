Nana Bediako, a member of the NPP Communications Team, has called on followers of Ghana’s two main political parties to abandon the belief that politicians are enemies who fight both on air and in real life.

Speaking on Adom FM’s “Burning Issues” with host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Mr. Bediako emphasized that much of the heated exchanges in the media are merely a façade.

“All the banter on the media is a façade compared to when we meet in person,” Bediako stated, urging political followers to understand that politicians often have friendly interactions off the airwaves.

He highlighted that very few political leaders have their children leading politically charged situations in the country, pointing out that most politicians keep their families out of harm’s way.

“Most of these politicians have their children out of the country and are ready to leave if any conflict should occur,” he explained.

Bediako noted that, aside from figures like Elizabeth Ohene and Hawa Koomson, who have had family members involved in frontline politics, most politicians prioritize their family’s safety over political engagement.

“Ask yourself, from Rawlings’ time to Nana Addo’s time, show me a political leader who has led a demonstration. Apart from Elizabeth Ohene’s sibling, who had an eye issue, and Hawa Koomson’s son… otherwise, where are we leading our followers to? Most of the politicians have their children abroad. Some of them have residences in different countries. They can spark and leave the country. I was with a fellow NDC man who is part of their communication team not long ago, and we were eating together. So people should know we are not enemies like they think,” Bediako explained.

