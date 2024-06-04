At the 25th edition of the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), renowned dancers Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd used their platform to advocate for a dedicated dance category at future award ceremonies.

While presenting the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste award, the duo expressed their gratitude to the music industry for its support and highlighted the symbiotic relationship between music and dance.

“We’re so thankful for the industry for holding us. Tonight is not only for artistes but for dancers also. Because music and dance go hand in hand,” Zigi stated, underscoring the importance of dancers in the music scene.

In a bold move, Zigi proposed the idea of including a category specifically for dancers in future TGMA events.

“Maybe one day we’ll get a category for dancers,” he suggested, sparking enthusiasm and support from the audience.

Dancegod Lloyd echoed Zigi’s sentiments, emphasizing the crucial role that dancers play in enhancing and promoting music.

Together, Zigi and Lloyd have been instrumental in inspiring Ghanaian youth through their innovative choreography and dedication to dance.

Their call for recognition at the TGMA reflects a broader movement to acknowledge the contributions of dancers within the entertainment industry, ensuring they receive the same recognition and celebration as musicians.

