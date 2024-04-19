A former manager of Dancegod Lloyd, has shed light on the underlying reasons for his strained relationship with the dance tutor.

According to Quables, the rift between them began when Dancegod opted to part ways despite years of nurturing his career from its inception to his current status.

Quables expressed feelings of betrayal and resentment, particularly given Dancegod’s reason that he has found a better management team.

He attributed Dancegod’s departure to a belief that he (Quables) and the Dance With Purpose academy would not be able to thrive without him as part of the team.

The situation took a more personal turn when Dancegod allegedly influenced another dancer, Afronita, not to sign a contract with Quables’ management team.

Quables revealed that Afronita’s mother personally informed him of Dancegod’s influence in her decision to exit his management team.

This, he said led him to conclude that their joint exit was orchestrated, deepening the rift between him and Dancegod.

Quables also confirmed there is brewing tension between two of his dancers, Afronita and Endurance Grand over dominance.

He revealed Afronita feels threatened by Endurance, and asked to take her exit if the latter remains a key dancer in the academy.