Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk Cedi, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known professionally as Stonebwoy, on winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a celebratory message, Blakk Cedi praised Stonebwoy for his dedication, work ethic, and passion, which he likened to that of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley.

“A very big congratulations to the legend, Livingstone Etse Satekla. An award well deserved and even more,” he wrote. “For me, it never came as a surprise. Our very own Bob Marley’s work ethics, drive, and passion for what he does is definitely unmatchable. He keeps everyone around him on their toes and pushes them to deliver their utmost best.”

Additionally, Blakk Cedi also acknowledged the support of Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, and the entire team that contributes to his success.

“A very big congratulations to Dr. Louisa Satekla for being a great support system to her husband. Again, a very big congratulations to every team member that contributes their part to making this wheel continue to spin,” he added.

Looking to the future, Blakk Cedi expressed his belief in Stonebwoy’s potential to achieve international acclaim.

“I pray, hope, and wish you are able to firm it up on the international front, which is a work in progress already. Ghana is soft work now – conquer the world.”

Nonetheless, he called on all Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, including artistes, industry professionals, and fans, to fully support Stonebwoy in his quest to take on the world stage.

“The time has come to give this man the fullest support he requires to take on the world. Without this, it is difficult to do.”

In his message, Blakk Cedi also took a moment to commend King Promise for his impressive achievements and hard work in the music industry.

“And lastly, to King Promise, we are all so proud of you and your rise. You put in a lot in what you do. It’s evident, and no one can take that for granted. You did amazing and equally deserved the ultimate. The big day is near and almost here. Keep going and don’t ever stop, Starboy.”

Blakk Cedi climaxed with a salute to Stonebwoy, reaffirming his respect and congratulations. “Back to 1 GAD, salutes regardless. Congratulations.”

Cedi and Stonebwoy shared a relentless drive and passion for excellence, which propelled Stonebwoy to new heights in the music industry since his inception.

However, despite their highly effective partnership, they eventually parted ways due to managerial differences in 2020.

