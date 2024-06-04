Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was robbed of his luxury watch by two assailants on Sunday.

The Mali international, 27, was with his wife outside a hotel in Cannes on the French Riviera when the mugging occurred at around 04:00 local time (03:00 BST).

Bissouma was returning to his hotel when two hooded men attacked him with tear gas and took his watch worth €300,000 (GHS 4,819,225) before fleeing, his lawyer Bastien Caire confirmed following media reports.

Caire declined to comment further while an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Tottenham said: “We are aware of the incident that took place and we will continue to check on the welfare of Yves and his family.”

Bissouma joined Spurs from Brighton for £25m plus add-ons in the summer of 2022.

He made 28 appearances for the club last season, when they finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League.

MORE: