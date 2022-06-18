Tottenham have completed the signing of 25-year-old Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old becomes Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s third summer signing, following deals for goalkeeper Fraser Forster and winger Ivan Perisic.

Bissouma, whose contract with the Seagulls expires in 12 months, has made 124 appearances since joining the club from Lille in July 2018.

The north London club were initially interested in signing him in January.

He underwent a medical at Tottenham earlier this week with the club making his signing official on Friday, June 17.

Yves signs for Spurs/Credit @SpursOfficial Twitter

The coveted central midfielder started 26 Premier League games for the Seagulls last season, scoring once.

He played an influential role in Graham Potter’s side as they secured ninth place in the Premier League – the highest finish in the club’s history.

Bissouma said last September it was not his time to leave Brighton but that he wanted to play in the Champions League, which Spurs have qualified for next season.